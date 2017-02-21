Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)
Greenheck Fan Corporation 1100 Greenheck Dr, Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
Registration and Social Time – 5:15 – 5:30 pm
Dinner – 5:30 – 6:00 pm
Presentation – 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Topic: A Unique Approach to Controlling Health Care Expense, Innovation/Collaboration, and Customer Experience (tour/presentation)
Location: Greenheck Fan Corporation – Schofield, WI
Speakers: Larry Ouellette-Corporate Controller, Ray Tilkens-Director of Innovation and Collaboration, Timothy D. Kuski-Director of Product Education
Investment: (Meal Included) $25 – members and guests, $20 – professionals between opportunities, $15 – students
The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) monthly dinner meeting. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on 2/17 by logging on to: http://heartofwi.imanet.org/reservations
