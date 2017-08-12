LogJam Festival

River Park Gazebo Armory Road, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

WI River roots- Living History Encampment 50+ groups - reenactments, wood carving, canoe voyages, cannon firings, quilt making, art, music. Local food and breweries, farmers market, exhibitors, artisans, flea market, antiques. Kids games and historic shows and performances, camping. Fun for the whole family. Live Music - Friday night and Saturday 8 hours of live music - Folk/Bluegrass/Americana

