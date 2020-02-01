Looking Through the Past: Window Makers

The original date turned out to be a snowy day not suited to travel, so the Marathon County Historical Society has rescheduled its first talk in the 2020 History Speaks at the Woodson History Center. Ben Clark, archivist at the historical society, will describe how the window companies of Marathon County have helped to drive the development of the industry, and quietly made Central Wisconsin the “window capital of the world.” No admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 2 pm.

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
715-842-5750
