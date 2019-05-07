Lunch and Learn - Retirement Plan Strategies for Small Business Owners
MCDEVCO, Inc. 1415 Merrill Ave, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Zach Kyhos from Buska Wealth Management discusses how to plan for your retirement. He will address strategies and retirement plan options for entrepreneurs. Bring your lunch. MCDEVCO will provide a beverage, chips, and a special treat while you learn. This program is offered at no-charge. 715.298.0084
MCDEVCO, Inc. 1415 Merrill Ave, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation