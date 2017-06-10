Mercer’s 11th Annual Lupine Junefest celebrates the area’s Lupine wildflowers that bloom in early June and kicks off the busy summer season. Hosted by the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce to promote the Mercer area as a destination for silent sports enthusiasts. Four different bike tours (10,26,28 & 50 miles), a classic car show, the Bloomin’ Lupine Arts, Crafts & Flea Fair and the Third Annual Mercer Bird Fest combine to form a fun early summer community festival. For more information and registration visit lupinefunefest.org or call 715.476.2389.