River Pro Rodeo

Live music Fri.-Sat. 9 pm-midnight by Branded, tractor pull Sat. morning, rodeo performances 7 pm Fri.-Sat., 1 pm Sun. Food and vendors open Fri. afternoon, Sat. at noon. Sun. family day. Advance tickets $12 adults, $10 age 6-10, free age 5 & under. Gate $17/$12. Family pack $40 advance only. Wrpr.rodeo