ADHD Summer Camp 2019
Achieve Center 520 N. 28th Avenue, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Campers learn to improve impulse control, organizational skills, time management, academic achievement, self-calming techniques, and social skills. In addition, campers will gain experience and confidence through games, discussion, role play, mindfulness and chess. Ages 8-11, 9-11 am; ages 12-16 1-3 pm. uachievecenter.com, 715-845-4900 for registration
