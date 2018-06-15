Summer Kickoff Weekend

Food vendors both days. .Fri. at Oak Island Park: Family crafts, bounce house, face painting, more 5-9 pm; outdoor movie Moana at dusk. Kids fun races at 6 pm, register on site or in advance. $3/child, $5 max per family. Other events free.Sun. at 400 Block:Father’s Day Classic Car Show with Miss High Octane Pinup Contest, music by Carmen Lee & The Tomorrow River Two. 10 am-3 pm. Free. Wausauevents.org