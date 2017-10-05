Managing Your Diabetes
Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch 707 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The goal of the Managing Your Diabetes program is to facilitate the knowledge, skill and techniques needed for proper self care and management of those diagnosed with diabetes in order to improve the overall quality of life within a safe and supportive environment. Stop by the Member Service Center or sign up at either Y branch. Enroll NOW for Fall Session: Oct. 5- Nov. 9th!
