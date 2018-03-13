Marathon County Genealogical Society Meeting
Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Regular meeting of the MC Genealogical Society featuring presentation by Laurel Hoffmann, a Genealogical Society member and also a board member of the Historical Society. She will review the many genealogy resources that are located in the Historical Society Library. The public is always welcome to attend. 715-843-7754
