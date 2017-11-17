Marathon County Hunger & Homelessness Bus Tour

United Way-Marathon County 705 S 24th Ave #400B, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Participate in a bus tour of local shelters and food pantries during National Hunger and Homelessness Week. Learn about local needs and ways you can join in fighting hunger and homelessness in Marathon County. Free, with an optional boxed lunch for $10. Register on-line by noon 11/15 at www.unitedwaymc.org.

United Way-Marathon County 705 S 24th Ave #400B, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-848-2927
