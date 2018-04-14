Marriage Conference with Dr. Kevin Leman

Highland Community Church 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The Center for Family Development's Annual Marriage Conference features Dr.Kevin Leman, internationally known Christian psychologist, speaker and New York Times bestselling author of over 50 books including Sex begins in the Kitchen and The Birth Order Book. Registration $55 per couple, $30 individual. To register or for more information call (715)842-0944 or go to www.cfdevelopment.org.

Highland Community Church 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
715-842-0944
