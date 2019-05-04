Masters of Soul Concert

The Motown sound comes alive in a joint performance by The Fabulous Crooners Doo-Wop Singers and the TFC Dance Band. This concert will bring the Merrill Area Concert Association’s (MACA) 2018-19 season to a close. While attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is open to members only, we invite you to become a member. You can always purchase a membership on concert night, though it’s best to call in advance - then we’ll have your season pass ready for you. www.merrillconcerts.org, email us at MerrillConcerts@gmail.com or contact Meagan at 715-252-6295.