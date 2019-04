Learn basics. Saturdays 4/27 thru 6/8 (except 5/25). Ages 4-K at 9 am; grades 1-2 at 10 am; grades 3-4 at 11 am; grades 5-6 at noon. $43 members, $58 non-members by 4/20; $53/$68 after. Woodsonymca.com