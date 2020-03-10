Mayoral Candidate Meet and Greet

City Square Office Center 500 N. 3rd St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Each candidate will provide a brief presentation on their vision for the City of Wausau, followed by a Q & A session with the attendees. Sponsored by Marathon County Chamber of Commerce. 7:30-9 am. Registration: https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/decision-2020-city-of-wausau-mayoral-candidate-meet-greet-2020-03-10-12552

City Square Office Center 500 N. 3rd St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
