Medicare Simplified Workshop
Rasmussen College 1101 Westwood Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Doug Wendt of Buska Retirement Solutions explains how Medicare works and what to expect with each of the plan options. This is an educational event only, no cost or obligation, and nothing will be sold. Refreshments provided. Registration required - BuskaEvents.com. 6:15-8 pm.
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation