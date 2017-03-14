Membership Meeting of Marathon County Genealogical Society
Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Talk and a video shown by Sue Kettner, called "When You Wore a Tulip," a video that incorporates a film that was shot in Wausau in 1914. Sue's Grandfather, Herman Weinkauf, is in the film as are GD Jones, Hans Hagge and other Wausau businessmen. This film is part of the history of Wausau. Open to the public. Free.
