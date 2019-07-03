Merrill City Band and 132nd Army National Guard Band Concert
Normal Park 500 N. Center Ave., City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
A joint concert presented by the Merrill City Band and the 132nd Army National Guard Band at the gazebo in Normal Park. Each band will present a program and combine at the end for On, Wisconsin and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Rain Site: Merrill High School Auditorium.
Civic-Professional-Business, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance