Merrill Winterfest Sled Dog Race
Pine River Little Learners School W4337 State Highway 64, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Sled dog racers from throughout the lower 48 states and Canada compete for cash and prizes. Food, beverages and inside warm up area will be available for spectators and mushers alike. Free. Races begin at 10 am Sat. & Sun.
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports