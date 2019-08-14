Microbiology for Brewers

Hands-on course provides brewers with the essential techniques and protocols for managing yeast and bacteria in the brewing process. Class size limited. Class meets in a fully equipped microbiology lab at the UWSP. This is not a course on how to brew beer. Wed 9 am-4 pm, Thurs. 9 am-1 pm. $299 registration fee. Held in Chemistry Biology Building, Microbiology Lab Room 366. 715-346-2426