Microbiology for Brewers

UWSP 2100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Hands-on course provides brewers with the essential techniques and protocols for managing yeast and bacteria in the brewing process. Class size limited. Class meets in a fully equipped microbiology lab at the UWSP. This is not a course on how to brew beer. Wed 9 am-4 pm, Thurs. 9 am-1 pm. $299 registration fee. Held in Chemistry Biology Building, Microbiology Lab Room 366. 715-346-2426

View Map
715-346-2426
