Microbiology for Brewers

University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point 2100 Main St., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

For commercial and home brewers. Terese Barta teaches the essential tools and protocols for managing yeast and bacteria in the brewing process. Visit local microbreweries. (Not a workshop on how to brew beer. $299 for 1.5 day workshop For more information or to register: https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/ConfWrkShp/Pages/BrewingMicrobiology.aspx

