Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon Boat racing is one of the fastest growing water sports in the world. Festival includes children's activities, food court and beer garden, WXPR music stage. Race heats begin at 9:00 and run throughout the day.

Each boat team consists of 16 to 20 paddlers and a drummer. Put together an entire team, or enroll individually, and you will be grouped with other individuals to form a team. Minimum age for paddlers is 15 (as of the date of event). Paddlers between the ages of 15-18 must have guardian's signature on the waiver form to participate. Registration information is available on our website minocquadragonboat.com.

Proceeds benefit Howard Young Foundation. 715-439-4005