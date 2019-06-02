Monk Botanical Garden Season Kick-Off Event

Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

A variety of activities for all ages and interests, and workshops and classes for adults and children. Garden tours throughout the day, garden flea market items and vegetable and herb plants for sale. Free for members, $10 adult non-members, $5 children non-members. www.monkgardens.org

