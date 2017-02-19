Monteverdi Chorale Sweetheart Cabaret

Holiday Inn Convention Center 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482

Monteverdi's dinner concert and fund-raiser showcases the individual talents of our singers with pop, jazz, Broadway and more. Social hour and silent auction begin at 5:30pm, dinner and music at 7:00pm at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center, Stevens Point. $55. Seating is limited; deadline is 2/12 to purchase. Contact john@monteverdichorale.org

Holiday Inn Convention Center 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482

