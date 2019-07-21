Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars

to Google Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00

Lakeland Union High School 9 9573 State Highway 70 West, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548

Lakeland Gem and Mineral Club presents the 51st annual Gem and Mineral Show.

Minerals, fossils, gemstones, specimens; jewelry; demonstrations on Moonstones; fluorescent mineral display; silent auctions; door prizes. The North Woods Wildlife Center will present wildlife education. Food &refreshments available. 715-477-2519

Info

Lakeland Union High School 9 9573 State Highway 70 West, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo
715-477-2519
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Moonstone, Labradorite, and other Feldspars - 2019-07-21 10:00:00