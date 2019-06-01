Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War

Not only during the Vietnam War, but in all places of combat, the people involved experience violent and tragic events. Mort McBain will address this when he presents “Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War,” a special addition to our History Speaks series. McBain will explore the impact of war casualties on the community in general, and compare coping mechanisms and responses with other traumatic or violent incidents that the community has experienced. 2-3 pm.

