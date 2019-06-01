Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War

to Google Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Not only during the Vietnam War, but in all places of combat, the people involved experience violent and tragic events. Mort McBain will address this when he presents “Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War,” a special addition to our History Speaks series. McBain will explore the impact of war casualties on the community in general, and compare coping mechanisms and responses with other traumatic or violent incidents that the community has experienced. 2-3 pm. 

715-842-5750

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mort McBain: Guilt, Survivorship, and the Trauma of War - 2019-06-01 14:00:00