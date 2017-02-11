Annual Mother & Child Tea on Saturday, February 11, at 2 pm, at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Mothers (or grandmothers) and their children can enjoy a special afternoon together. Enjoy yummy treats, make a Valentine craft, and learn proper etiquette, all in our elegant and historic setting. $25 per mother/child pair, $5 for each additional child. Reservations are required. 715-842-5750.