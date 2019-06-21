Mother Son Campout

Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Moms create a special memory with their son(s), ages 5-12, in the outdoors. Canoeing, swimming, scavenger hunts and camping, with goodie bags, prizes.  Fri 5:30 pm to Sat 11 am.  Registration form at either YMCA branch. $45 per parent/child and $14 per additional child (through 6/15/19). Dinner, s’mores and breakfast are included in the price. Please bring any special food or drink that you would otherwise need for you and your child(ren). 715-849-2267

Info

Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
715-849-2267
