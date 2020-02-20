LENA START Parent Classes

Healthfirst Network 216 S 3rd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Free classes for parents/caregivers of children 0-33 months old. 10 week sessions. LENA Start families receive free meals before each class, free on-site childcare, free children's books, gas cards, 5-shirts and prizes. Thurs. 12:30-1:30 pm. Lunch served. Register at 715-660-0397 or lenastartmc.org.

Info

Healthfirst Network 216 S 3rd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Festival-Event-Expo
715-660-0397
