Move Some Earth Day (MSED)

This volunteer day is focused on all things Energy Fair. 9 am-5 pm. Typical volunteer tasks include landscaping, clearing brush, painting picnic tables, preparing the MREA garden, assisting with office work and Energy Fair promotion, and more. Rain or shine. Coffee, light breakfast and lunch provided. Everyone is welcome. Bring gloves, tools, and outdoor work clothing. RSVP by 5/6 to be entered to win a prize. https://www.midwestrenew.org/volunteer/#MSED