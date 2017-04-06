Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind

Wausau West High School 1200 Wausau Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The cast of Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is challenged to perform 30 plays in just 60 minutes. Arrive early to win a chance to sit in the "Splash Zone" - preferred seating and a chance to be part of the show! Shows are April 6, 7 and 8 at 7 pm and April 9 at 2 pm and will be performed without an intermission. $5

Info

Wausau West High School 1200 Wausau Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Stage Concert-Theater-Dance

715-355-9172

