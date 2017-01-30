Music Appreciation: Espagna - The Music of Spain
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
The music of Spain is rich and possesses a vast history, with many global influences. Aside from its great gems of the Renaissance, there are many other musical treasures, which are very worth exploring. Join us to survey the incredible range of music this country has to offer, encompassing its religious, secular and classical masterpieces. $39 Room 238 - Mondays: Jan 30-Feb 13 7:45pm-9:15pm
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
