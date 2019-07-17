Music on Main Street-Big Road
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Big Road’s set list is varied, and ranges from Classic to funk and soul and blues. Bing a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, or call the Chamber at (715) 385-2400.
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue