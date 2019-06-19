Music on Main Street-Bmac
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Singer and guitarist delivers a powerful and fun filled performance with hits from the 1970s through today. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, or (715) 385-2400.
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue