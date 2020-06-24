Music on Main Street-Denise Sauter Jazz Quintet.
Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Denise's rich vocal stylings bring an eclectic mix of jazz standards from the 40's to the contemporary sounds of Norah Jones, with a dash of funky rhythm and blues. Free, bring a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org
