Music on Main Street-Double Barrel
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Fun, high energy country music, also other genres like rock, and pop. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. boulderjct.org, or call the Chamber at (715) 385-2400.
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue