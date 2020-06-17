Music on Main Street-Mark Wayne
Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Playing his steel pedal slide guitar and featuring covers of Sinatra, Hank Williams, Elvis, George Jones, Marshall Tucker, Johnny Cash and more. (In addition to Music on Main Street, Boulder Junction will be holding a Wine Walk at downtown businesses from 4pm to 8pm. Visit boulderjct.org for ticket information). Free, bing a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue