Music on Main Street- Older Budwiser
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Older Budweiser is a three piece band, from Central Wisconsin.comedy too. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org or (715) 385-2400.
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue