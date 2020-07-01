Music on Main Street- The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon
Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Combining hot Southern Soul, jazz harmony and Latin rhythms, David Deon & The Soul Inspirations aim at the heart and mind. Free, bring a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue