Music on Main Street-Spotlight Polka Bank
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
A wide variety of music for all tastes, specializing in polka and party music. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, or (715) 385-2400.
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue