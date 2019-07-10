Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Country & Classic Rock tunes. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, follow us on Facebook or call the Chamber at (715) 385-2400.
Info
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue