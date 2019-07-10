Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band

to Google Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

 Country & Classic Rock tunes. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, follow us on Facebook or call the Chamber at (715) 385-2400.

Info

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
715-385-2400
to Google Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music on Main Street-The Broken Arrow Band - 2019-07-10 19:00:00