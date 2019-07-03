Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Combining hot Southern Soul, jazz harmony and Latin rhythms. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, or (715) 385-2400.
