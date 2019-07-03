Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon

to Google Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Combining hot Southern Soul, jazz harmony and Latin rhythms. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of Music on Main Street. In the case of inclement weather, we will move the music indoors to the Boulder Junction Community Center. Boulderjct.org, or  (715) 385-2400.

Info
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
7153852400
to Google Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music on Main Street-The Soul Inspirations featuring David Deon - 2019-07-03 19:00:00