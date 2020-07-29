Music on Main Street-Troy Graham and Colton Ort with special guest Heather Evans.

Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Old-time folk and bluegrass musicians from Marquette. Singer songwriters, master vocal harmonies.  Free, bring a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org

Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
715-385-2400
