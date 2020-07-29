Music on Main Street-Troy Graham and Colton Ort with special guest Heather Evans.
Peeple's Park 10394 Main Street, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Old-time folk and bluegrass musicians from Marquette. Singer songwriters, master vocal harmonies. Free, bring a chair or blanket. Rain backup location at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org
Family-Kids-Teens, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue