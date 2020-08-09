Musky Fun Run
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
5K and 10K courses beginning at the Boulder Junction Baseball Park and winding through scenic, gently rolling asphalt surfaced roads, woodland and paved trails. Race at 7:30am. Kids Races (10 and under) following the 10K finish. (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org/muskyjamboree
Info
