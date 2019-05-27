Name Reading Ceremony

to Google Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

MC Historical Society honors the Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name traveling exhibit. A Name Reading Ceremony will honor the veterans listed on the exhibit with volunteers reading each name included in the exhibit.. The exhibit features a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It will be on display at the Woodson History Center through June 2. 715-842-5750

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00 iCalendar - Name Reading Ceremony - 2019-05-27 14:00:00