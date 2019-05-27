Name Reading Ceremony
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
MC Historical Society honors the Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name traveling exhibit. A Name Reading Ceremony will honor the veterans listed on the exhibit with volunteers reading each name included in the exhibit.. The exhibit features a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It will be on display at the Woodson History Center through June 2. 715-842-5750
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
