NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program
Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
For families, caregivers and friends of individuals with mental illness to facilitate a better understanding, increase coping skills, and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. Must be committed to 10 our of 12 sessions. 6-8:30 pm. Free. Register at contact@naminorthwoods.org

