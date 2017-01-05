NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program

Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

For families, caregivers and friends of individuals with mental illness to facilitate a better understanding, increase coping skills, and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. Must be committed to 10 our of 12 sessions. 6-8:30 pm. Free. Register at contact@naminorthwoods.org 

Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

715-432-0180

