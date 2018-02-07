NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) Family to Family Class
Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
For families, caregivers and friends of individuals with mental illness.Course designed to facilitate a better understanding of mental illness, increase coping skills, and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. 6-8 pm.
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Health-Assistance