NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) Family to Family Class

Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

For families, caregivers and friends of individuals with mental illness.Course designed to facilitate a better understanding of mental illness, increase coping skills, and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. 6-8 pm. 

Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Health-Assistance
715-432-0180
please enable javascript to view
