NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group - Merrill
Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital 601 S. Center Ave., City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
A confidential peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. The hallmark of a NAMI support group is leveraging the collective knowledge and experience of participants. It can offer practical advice on issues related to mental illness and your loved one, and gives appropriate space to have your personal needs met so you can provide the best possible care for your family member .6-7 pm. 715-432-0180
Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital 601 S. Center Ave., City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
