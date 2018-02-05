NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) Spiritual Support Group
Grace United Church of Christ 535 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Join with others of various religious backgrounds in a supportive environment to learn forms of meditative prayer. Participants will find ways to reduce anxiety, stress and frustration while exploring their own connections with the Divine. Facilitated by Rev. Julie Goranson 6:30-7:30 pm.
715-432-0180
View Map
