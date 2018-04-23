NAMI (Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group

Marathon County Public Library 300 First Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. The hallmark of a NAMI support group is leveraging the collective knowledge and experience of participants. It can offer practical advice related to mental illness and your loved one, and provides appropriate space to have your personal needs met so you can provide the best possible care for your family member. 7-8 pm. 715-432-0180

Marathon County Public Library 300 First Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
715-432-0180
